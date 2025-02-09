Police Scotland’s annual campaign on domestic abuse aims to tackle coercive and abusive behaviour across the country and provide victims with the information and support they need to get help.

A powerful video that forms part of the campaign this year shows a couple answering some simple questions about their relationship - at first appearing to be a regular TikTok before taking a darker turn when they are confronted with questions that ask them to assess the coercive elements of their relationship.

A detective told the Evening News: “We're trying to stop that type of behaviour escalating. Prevention is better than cure, so the ‘couple’s questions’ video gets couples to think about their relationship and question their behaviours. A lot of the time the victims don't realise that they're being coerced.

Scottish Government statistics show there were 63,867 domestic abuse incidents recorded between 2023 and 2024. 81 per cent involved a male perpetrator and female victim with 15 per cent involving a female perpetrator. Around 35 per cent of all incidents (where age is known) involved a male perpetrator under the age of 35 | Pexels from Pixabay

“People starting a relationship may not be able to recognise certain behaviours so it is important to communicate that they're not acceptable. And anyone who wants to talk about the issues raised in the video can call the Respect Phone Line for help.”

Last year between April and September there were 20,271 reported crimes of domestic abuse compared to 18,243 during the same period in 2023 - an increase of 11 per cent. The figures were published ahead of their latest campaign to help tackle crimes that unfortunately can remain hidden behind closed doors.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, executive lead for major crime, public protection and local crime said: “As our latest data shows domestic abuse continues to be a problem within our society. The psychological harm that domestic abuse inflicts can be long lasting and wide ranging on not just victims, but also children and other family members.

“Our focus remains on sensitively and thoroughly investigating incidents reported but we also want to see a reduction in offending, which is why we are launching our latest domestic abuse campaign.”

In Edinburgh, people using the police’s Disclosure Scheme for Domestic Abuse Scotland (DSDAS) has also increased. The scheme, which gives people the right to ask about the background of their partner, also gives Police Scotland the power to tell people that they may be at risk. Concerned relatives and friends can also ask about someone’s partner and inquire if there has been abusive behaviour in the past.

A Police Scotland inspector said: “In Edinburgh we've seen an increase of 100 referrals and that gives people the power to ask and us the power to tell – so it is positive that the information about the scheme is getting out there. We can tell somebody if there is a potential risk to them by being in a relationship due to previous domestic abuse or violence.”

“Our partners are also very important and we work with them when somebody does report any incidents of domestic abuse or violence. Organisations including Rape Crisis, Beira's Place, Women’s Aid, and Shakti provide a vital resource and we also have a dedicated centre for the victims of domestic abuse.

“When police attend an incident involving a couple we have a domestic abuse questionnaire for whoever is deemed the victim. Coercive control elements will come out in that and allow our officers to understand when forms of abuse are described.

“The questionnaire will also be reviewed by our safe guarding team within our domestic abuse unit in case it is missed by our frontline colleagues. But our officers are well trained in recognising signs of domestic abuse and coercive control and we support victims in identifying the best way forward for them in reporting and also safe guarding.”

Resources are also available to support British Sign Language (BSL) communities looking for information on domestic abuse. For more information on how to recognise behaviours and how to report it this you can visit the Police Scotland website.

For more information you can visit the Police Scotland website and you can report incident by calling 101.

The Respect Phoneline

The Respect Phoneline is an organisation that offers support to people across Scotland who are concerned about their harmful or abusive behaviour. Their expert Advisors will listen, talk through a person’s situation and help them develop strategies to change that can help them and their loved ones.

If anyone sees themselves at risk of harm from domestic abuse then we would encourage them to report it. There are a number of ways to report domestic abuse. Online, using our online reporting form, in person at a police station or by calling 101. In an emergency call 999.