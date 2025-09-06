3 . Crichton Collegiate Church

Built as a Collegiate Church by Sir William Crichton, Lord Chancellor of Scotland in the time of King James II, this building boasts a fine suite of stained glass windows by Ballantine and Gardiner. The pipe organ dates from 1898 and was built by Joseph Brook. The site has been used for Christian worship for nearly 600 years. Address: Crichton, Pathhead, EH37 5XA. Open: Saturday 13 September, 10am-4pm. There will be tours of the church and a demonstration of the pipe organ at 2pm and 2.45pm. | Google