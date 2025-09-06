It’s Doors Open time again, billed as Scotland’s largest free festival that celebrates architecture, culture, and heritage. Visitors are invited to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes.
Doors Open Days are held on different days in different places throughout September. Midlothian and West Lothian will see people exploring buildings behind the scenes next weekend, 13 and 14 September. Edinburgh and East Lothian get their turn at the end of the month, 27 and 28 September.
Scroll through these 19 Midlothian and West Lothian sites to decide which ones you want to visit.
1. Arniston House
Steeped in more than 450 years of history, Arniston has been home to the Dundas family since 1571. Arniston House is a magnificent William Adam Palladian style Manor Home commissioned in 1724. It features stunning architecture, stucco works, a beautiful collection of art, furnishing and portraits by renown artists such as Raeburn, Ramsay and Alexander Nasmyth.
Address: SW of Gorebridge off B6372 - EH23 4RY.
Open: Saturday 13 September, 9am-5pm. Guided tours at 10am, noon, 2pm and 4pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
2. Cousland Smiddy
There's an early 18th century blacksmith's workshop, Victorian cottage, other buildings and organic allotments in the former gardens. It is believed there has been a working smiddy on this site since at least 1703. The resident farrier will be working at the forge throughout the day, demonstrating the art of horseshoe making.
Address: 31 Hadfast Road, Cousland - off A6124, east of Dalkeith - EH22 2NZ.
Open: Saturday 13 September, 10am-4pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
3. Crichton Collegiate Church
Built as a Collegiate Church by Sir William Crichton, Lord Chancellor of Scotland in the time of King James II, this building boasts a fine suite of stained glass windows by Ballantine and Gardiner. The pipe organ dates from 1898 and was built by Joseph Brook. The site has been used for Christian worship for nearly 600 years.
Address: Crichton, Pathhead, EH37 5XA.
Open: Saturday 13 September, 10am-4pm. There will be tours of the church and a demonstration of the pipe organ at 2pm and 2.45pm. | Google
4. Dalkeith community fire station
Dalkeith Fire Station opened in 1970 and is a working fire station - though there are plans to replace it with new one. On Doors Open Day there will be a chance to meet firefighters and find out more about the fire service.
Address: 36 Abbey Road, Dalkeith, EH22 3AD.
Open: Saturday, September 13, 11am-3pm. | Google