It’s an opportunity to see behind the scenes in buildings you might pass every day but have never ventured inside.
Doors Open Day - which has been going for the past 35 years - takes place on different weekends in different parts of the country. Buildings in Midlothian are throwing their doors open this weekend , 13 and 14 September. West Lothian will be the following weekend, 20 and 21 September.
And Edinburgh’s turn comes at the end of the month, Saturday and Sunday 27 and 28 September. More than 100 sites in the Capital have signed up to take part.
Here’s a first instalment of 29 places you can visit in Edinburgh that weekend - look out for more to come.
1. Abbey Strand Centre
Sitting just outside of the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Abbey Strand buildings have been witness to more than five centuries of Scottish history. They have been used as a weapons store during the reign of James V; as courtiers’ lodgings for the court of Mary, Queen of Scots; and as a sanctuary for people in debt.
Today, the Abbey Strand Centre is a place for learning, with a varied programme of school visits, workshops and lectures taking inspiration from the rich history of the Palace and surrounding area.
Address: 10 Abbey Strand, EH8 8DU
Open: Sunday 28 September, 10am-3pm. Guided tours of the physic garden at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.
| Scottish Civic Trust
2. Abden House - Confucius Institute, Edinburgh University
Abden House was built in 1855 for published Thomas Nelson. Today it's the property of Edinburgh University and houses the Edinburgh Confucius Institute.
Built with three storeys in the Jacobean revivalist style of the 19th century, Abden faces a carriage circle with gates at the end of Marchhall Crescent.
Language and culture activities will be on offer, encouraging people of all ages to learn more about the Institute, meet the institute teachers, and learn some Chinese language.
Address: 1 Marshall Crescent, EH16 5HP.
Open: Sunday 28 September, 10am-3pm. | Maverick Photo Agency
3. Adam Smith's Panmure House
Panmure House, Lochend Close, is the final remaining home of Adam Smith, philosopher and 'father of modern economics.'
It was originally built in 1691 and Smith lived there between 1778 and 1790, during which time he completed the final editions of his master works: The Theory of Moral Sentiments and The Wealth of Nations.
In 2008, Edinburgh Business School & Heriot-Watt University undertook to rescue this historic building from dereliction and it was formally opened in 2018. Today it is a centre of excellence for the study of contemporary economics, a place of reflection on the legacy of Adam Smith, and a venue for social and economic debate.
Address: 4 Lochend Close, EH8 8BL.
Open Saturday and Sunday, 27 and 28 September, 10am-3pm. | Scottish Civic Trust
4. Advocates Library
The Advocates Library, founded in 1689, is widely regarded as the finest working law library in Scotland and one of the top law libraries in the British Isles. Located in Parliament House next to the Court of Session, near St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile, it is not usually open to the public and Doors Open provides a rare opportunity to visit.
Address: Parliament House, Parliament Square, EH1 1RF.
Open: Saturday 27 September, 10am-3.30pm | Scottish Civic Trust