1 . Abbey Strand Centre

Sitting just outside of the gates of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Abbey Strand buildings have been witness to more than five centuries of Scottish history. They have been used as a weapons store during the reign of James V; as courtiers’ lodgings for the court of Mary, Queen of Scots; and as a sanctuary for people in debt. Today, the Abbey Strand Centre is a place for learning, with a varied programme of school visits, workshops and lectures taking inspiration from the rich history of the Palace and surrounding area. Address: 10 Abbey Strand, EH8 8DU Open: Sunday 28 September, 10am-3pm. Guided tours of the physic garden at 11am, 1pm and 3pm. | Scottish Civic Trust