Doors Open Day 2024 - which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29, in Edinburgh - will see around 100 buildings, from courts to croquet club and from library to laboratory, welcoming the public in for a look around.
Doors Open Day began in 1990, with 44 events in and Ayr. But in the past 34 years it has expanded to cover the whole of Scotland. It is billed as Scotland’s largest free festival that celebrates architecture, culture, and heritage. Visitors are invited to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes.
Here are 29 places in the Capital you could choose to visit.
1. Edinburgh Chess Club
Edinburgh Chess Club is the oldest chess club in the UK and said to be the second oldest in the world. Its first meeting was at the North British Hotel in Princes Street - now the Balmoral - in November 1822. It is now based at 1 Alva Street in the West End. Chess games and demonstrations will be taking place during the day. And on display will be chess sets, clocks, trophies and the historic library and archives as well as a number of collections of books and scorebooks. Open: Saturday and Sunday, 28 and 29 September, 11am - 4pm. | Image Source / Rex Features
2. Edinburgh Genome Foundry
In Edinburgh University's Genome Foundry’s automatic factory, robots work tirelessly around the clock assembling large pieces of DNA from smaller parts faster, cheaper and more efficiently than humans. Researchers create genes in almost unlimited combinations to equip cells or whole organisms with new or improved capabilities. It's based at the Michael Swann Building at the King's Buildings in Blackford. Built in 1996, the biological sciences building is named after molecular and cell biologist Michael Swann, who was Principal of the University between 1964 and 1973 and also chairman of the BBC. On Doors Open Day there will be tours of the genome foundry. Open: Saturday 28 September, 10am - 4pm. | Scottish Civic Trust Photo: Scottish Civic Trust
3. Edinburgh Futures Institute.
Edinburgh University has transformed the iconic, category-A listed former Royal Infirmary building in Lauriston Place into Edinburgh Futures Institute, a new futures-focused space for learning, research and innovation. The recently completed project is one of the largest renovation projects in Europe.
The Futures Institute features an impressive range of facilities including state-of-the-art teaching facilities, incubation areas for businesses, labs for innovation and prototyping, and exhibition and performance spaces.
Open: Saturday and Sunday, 28 and 29 September, 10am-4pm
| Keith Hunter
4. Edinburgh Open Workshop
Edinburgh Open Workshop in Assembly Street, Leith, is a not-for-profit, social enterprise which offers members access to a fully-equipped wood, metal, paint, and textiles workshop on a pay-as-you-go basis. There are also art studios and a creative learning and outreach programme of classes and workshops. There are free tours and you can book ahead for woodworking and welding workshops at £25 a time. Open: Saturday, 28 September, 11am-4pm. Photo: Scottish Civic Trust
