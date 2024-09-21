1 . Edinburgh Chess Club

Edinburgh Chess Club is the oldest chess club in the UK and said to be the second oldest in the world. Its first meeting was at the North British Hotel in Princes Street - now the Balmoral - in November 1822. It is now based at 1 Alva Street in the West End. Chess games and demonstrations will be taking place during the day. And on display will be chess sets, clocks, trophies and the historic library and archives as well as a number of collections of books and scorebooks. Open: Saturday and Sunday, 28 and 29 September, 11am - 4pm. | Image Source / Rex Features