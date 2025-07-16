Dougie MacLean set to open Edinburgh International Festival with free singalong

Scottish music legend Dougie MacLean is set to open Edinburgh International Festival kicking off a free singalong in the city centre.

The Scottish capital is calling MacLean, who will headline The Big Singalong in Princes Street Gardens on August 3rd joined by a range of community choirs led by choir director Stephen Deazley.

The iconic Scottish singer will sing his most beloved song, Caledonia, and the event encourages crowds to come and singalong with him.

Dougie Maclean will lead a free singalong in Edinburgh | PA

The range of choirs include The Phoenix Choir, the Maryhill Integration Project Joyous Choir and the Westerton Male Voice Choir.

While the event is free, it is still ticketed. Tickets go on sale on June 19.