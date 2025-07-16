Dougie MacLean set to open Edinburgh International Festival with free singalong
The Scottish capital is calling MacLean, who will headline The Big Singalong in Princes Street Gardens on August 3rd joined by a range of community choirs led by choir director Stephen Deazley.
The iconic Scottish singer will sing his most beloved song, Caledonia, and the event encourages crowds to come and singalong with him.
The range of choirs include The Phoenix Choir, the Maryhill Integration Project Joyous Choir and the Westerton Male Voice Choir.
While the event is free, it is still ticketed. Tickets go on sale on June 19.
