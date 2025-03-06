Drivers are facing delays after a road near West Lothian schools was closed following a rush hour crash.

Murieston Road in Livingston has been closed at the junction with Skivo Wynd for the second time in recent days after a crash.

West Lothian Council announced the closure was in place at 3.30pm and warned that it would ‘impact school traffic’. A council spokesman also said that pupils who get the bus home from school may be dropped off later than usual due to the bus drivers having to find alternative routes.

The schools affected are Williamston Primary School, Bankton Primary School, St Ninian’s Primary School, The James Young High School and St Margaret’s Academy.

The closure has affected local schools | Google Maps

A West Lothian Council spokesman said: “Please be aware an emergency road closure has been put in place on Murieston Road at Skivo Wynd due to a road traffic accident.

“The road closure will impact on school traffic for Williamston, Bankton and St Ninians’s Primary schools & TJYHS and St Margaret’s Academy.

“Buses are still collecting pupils but there may be a delay in drop off as buses find alternative routes. Parents and carers have been contacted via GroupCall. We will provide updates on the emergency road closure as soon as we can.”

The closure is the second in recent days, with the road also closed on Monday due to an incident which saw police, fire and rescue and council services in attendance.

It is currently unknown if anyone is injured but Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.