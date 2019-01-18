Drivers passing on 'wrong side of road' after Queensferry Road crash

Have your say

Motorists are facing delays on a busy Edinburgh road this evening after a two-car crash, with traffic passing on the wrong side of the road.

The collision happened on the citybound side of Queensferry Road, by Orchard Park, at about 6:20pm.

A police spokesman said it was a minor collision and confirmed there are no injuries as a result.

A tweet by Edinburgh Travel News said: "RTC citybound Queensferry Road at Orchard Park (after Craigleith junction). Emergency services on scene, traffic passing on the wrong side of the road so expect some hold-ups."