Drivers will be blocked from using an exit on a busy East Lothian roundabout in the future under plans to relieve pressure from a new settlement.

East Lothian councillors will be asked later this coming week to support officers plans to change the layout of the roundabout at the entrance to Tranent, to stop drivers going all the way around – instead forcing them to travel across a bridge over the A1 and double back.

A report by officers says it means vehicles coming onto the roundabout from Church Street in Tranent will no longer be able to access Tranent Mains Road. And it warns that failing to take the action could put future development in East Lothian at risk, saying the Bankton Junction is getting close to capacity.

Bankton Junction is set to have a section shut off to help with traffic pressure at Tranent. | Google Maps

One of the planning conditions attached to the development of new settlement Blindwells a decade ago included upgrading the interchange with the inclusion of traffic signals at both roundabouts at Bankton.

Initially, improvements to the slip roads and roundabouts were due to be carried out before any homes were occupied, however four years ago the council agreed to amend the condition to delay improvements until 235 homes had residents.

The report says developers Hargreaves Services (Blindwells) Ltd will cover all costs associated with the proposed redetermination order and implementing it,

It says: “If the carriageway is not redetermined and the order is not made this will impact on the delivery of the existing Local Development Plan and future development with East Lothian Council.

“Bankton Junction is getting close to capacity due to the Blindwells development. The improvements will help alleviate these pressures.”

Drawings of the proposed change to the roundabout show a ‘teardrop gyratory’ which will mean drivers coming from Church Street will have to travel an additional 948 metres if they want to go to Mains Road.

The full details of the proposals are available to view on the council’s website. If approved the order will then be put out for public comments.