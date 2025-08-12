Drone footage shows Arthur's Seat hillside burning over Edinburgh
Fire crews were called to the iconic landmark shortly after 4pm on Sunday, August 10, after locals reported a fast-moving gorse fire tearing over the hillside.
Shocking images taken at the scene show huge orange flames and thick black some coming from the top of the long-dormant volcano in Holyrood Park. The fire could be seen for miles, with many in the city and beyond having watched in horror as the hillside burned.
Police Scotland were also on the scene of the blaze and instructed members of the public to stay away from the area while firefighters tackled the flames.
Yesterday, Neil MacLennan, a Scottish Fire and Rescue service group commander, said that while the cause of the fire was not yet known - a deliberate act of fire-raising could not be ruled out.
He said: "It's very rare for any natural wildfires to start in this country. How that manifested we don't know at this stage but there will have been some form of human interaction and that's part of the risk for that area – it is a busy area.
"The risk is there for that type of fire to start."