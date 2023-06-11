News you can trust since 1873
Drum Brae Drive incident Edinburgh: Firefighters battle blaze after Lothian Bus bursts into flames

Traffic diverted due to bus on fire
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 11th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST

Emergency services descended on a busy Edinburgh street, after a Lothian Bus caught on fire.

Fire crews were alerted to the bus blaze on Drum Brae Drive, at around 1.36pm on Sunday, June 11. Two appliances were sent to the scene. Bus services were diverted away from the area, as crews tackled the flames. Firefighters successfully extinguished the flames, and have now left the area. Traffic on the street has returned to normal. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire crews attended the scene. Lothian Buses have been contacted for comment.

Fire crews were called to a bus on fire on Drum Brae Drive in Edinburgh.Fire crews were called to a bus on fire on Drum Brae Drive in Edinburgh.
