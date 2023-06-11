Drum Brae Drive incident Edinburgh: Firefighters battle blaze after Lothian Bus bursts into flames
Emergency services descended on a busy Edinburgh street, after a Lothian Bus caught on fire.
Fire crews were alerted to the bus blaze on Drum Brae Drive, at around 1.36pm on Sunday, June 11. Two appliances were sent to the scene. Bus services were diverted away from the area, as crews tackled the flames. Firefighters successfully extinguished the flames, and have now left the area. Traffic on the street has returned to normal. No injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that fire crews attended the scene. Lothian Buses have been contacted for comment.