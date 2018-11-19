Dubai-based airline Emirates to hold recruitment day in Edinburgh

Emirates is coming to Edinburgh to look for Scottish candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team.

The Dubai-based airline is holding a recruitment open day in the Capital on Monday, 26 November at 8am at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bread Street.

Emirates are looking to hire cabin crew in Edinburgh

Candidates should be prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required.

The airline is seeking both men and women to fill the new positions, which have been created due to the contined growth of the airline.

Those who are successful will be offered an employment package that includes a number of benefits, from tax-free income and free accommodation in Dubai to medical cover and discounts on shopping and leisure activites in Dubai.

Free concessional travel benefits will also be offered to cabin crew as well as their families and friends.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates spoke about what the airline is looking for from interested applicants.

He said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Pre-registration is not required.”

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews,” Jewsbury continued.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age at the time of joining the airline and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes. Further information about the recruitment drive, requirements as well as starting salary and benefits can be found here.

