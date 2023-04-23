A pensioner has been taken to hospital following a crash in East Lothian.

Police were called to Dunbar’s High Street, near the junction with Brewery Lane, at around 10.15am on Sunday, following reports of a crash involving a bike and a car. The 79-year-old cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. A 60-year-old woman, who was driving the silver Vauxhall Astra involved in the crash, was uninjured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police constable Stewart Logan said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened are ongoing. Anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that can assist is asked to call us on 101, quoting incident number 1121 of Sunday, April 23, 2023.”