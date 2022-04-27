Dunbar’s RNLI lifeboat team were asked to carry out a search in the waters between Dunbar Golf Club and Belhaven Bay by the UK coastguard at 4.45am on Wednesday, April 27.

The volunteers launched soon after, joining other coastguard teams from North Berwick on the operation.

The crews faced difficult conditions during their search. While they looked as close to the shore as was safe, their efforts were hindered by a two-metre swell in the waters.

The vulnerable individual was found, and the crews stood down at 6.30am.

They then refuelled, and returned to the lifeboat station, ready for service, at 7.20am.

Dunbar Lifeboat Station, which is located on the south side of the mouth of the Firth Of Forth, was established in 1808.

