Dynamic Earth wins funding to turn 360 cinema into planetarium

Edinburgh is one giant leap closer to installing its first planetarium after a Dynamic Earth received a funding boost of £80,000.

The venue currently houses a 360° cinema to tell the story of planet Earth and now investment for a planetarium from The Roberston Trust will help deliver a new cosmic experience presenting educational shows about astronomy and the night sky.

Scientific director Dr Hermione Cockburn said the new UniView software would help to inspire families in Edinburgh. “The beauty of the new system is that it is fully flexible meaning we have almost an infinite number of datasets we can visualise such as looking into space or back on earth – we could fly through the solar system and go in for a close up of the landscape on Mars.”

The funding will also go towards a mobile planetarium to reach families all over Scotland.