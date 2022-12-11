Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 7am on Sunday, December 11, after being alerted to the crash on the A1 near Macmerry.

One woman was taken to hospital by an ambulance for treatment. The nature of her injuries is not known.

Police closed the Southbound A1 at Bankton for around two hours, while the vehicles were recovered. Drivers were urged to “use an alternative route and expect delays” by Traffic Scotland. The road has now re-opened and all lanes are running normally.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 7am on Sunday, 11 December, to a report of a two car crash on the A1 near Macmerry. One woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.