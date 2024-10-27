East Lothian announces late opening times for licensed premises at Christmas and New Year
.The council has said all hospitality venues will be able to stay open until 2am on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year with the late last orders also available on Hogmanay and New Year’s Day.
The extension was announced at a meeting of East Lothian Licensing Board on Thursday.
Board convenor Councillor Lachlan Bruce said the general extension would cover on-sales only with all venues able to take advantage of the late hours.
It is the fifth year running that the board has approved the extension on the main festive holiday days. Prior to that it had allowed a two week extension of late opening but agreed to reduce the days at the request of the county’s licensing forum.
