A popular Italian cafe in an East Lothian town has closed its doors.

Caffe Luca in Haddington has served up its signature Mediterranean dishes and coffees for the last three years - but owners shut up shop on Saturday.

However, new owners have taken over the eatery and will be re-opening it ‘very soon’, its outgoing stewards say.

In a thank you message to customers posted to social media, they said the new bosses would continue to serve a ‘delicious Mediterranean menu’.

The post reads: “Just a quick shoutout to say a huge THANK YOU for all the love and support you've shown us over the past three amazing years at our cafe.

“Saturday was our last day of trading, but the memories and friendships we've made will last a lifetime.

“Thanks for all the cards, gifts, and well wishes! Your kindness means the world to us.

“The new owners will keep serving up a delicious Mediterranean menu and plan to open very soon. Thanks again for being part of our journey. We'll miss you all!”

Meanwhile, regular visitors to the cafe expressed their sadness at its closure.

Fiona Morrison said: “I’ll miss my Friday morning oat latte with cinnamon! Here’s hoping the next owners will be just as lovely. You’ll be missed.”

Clare Dunbar added: “This is so sad! No more pizzette! Massive loss to Haddington. Good luck in whatever you do next!”

And Jean Ingles wrote: “So sorry to hear this. Best soup & focaccia ever! Lovely, caring people.