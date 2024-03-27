East Lothian care worker who grabbed colleague's breast and 'made honking sound' handed warning
An East Lothian carer who grabbed a colleague's breast has been issued with a warning.
Aneta Kieszkowska was as an early years support worker for the local authority when she groped her fellow staff member and 'made a honking sound' in February last year. The Scottish Social Services Council branded the act 'inappropriate' and 'disrespectful'.
In a report published by the watchdog, it was acknowledged that Kieszkowska had not been motivated by malice and that there was no sexual element involved. She had apologised for her wrongdoing and explained it was done in a 'jokey manner'.
However, the SSSC added: "Your behaviour does raise public protection issues due to risk of emotional harm to ZZ. Furthermore, the seriousness of the behaviour requires that the SSSC mark it as unacceptable to ensure that appropriate standards are maintained and also maintaining public confidence in the profession."
The carer had a warning placed on her register for six months.
