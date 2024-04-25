East Lothian carer who turned up to work drunk struck off by watchdog

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An East Lothian carer who turned up to work drunk has been banned from the sector.

Louise Skinner was working as a care assistant at Tranent Care Home when she ‘placed residents at risk of harm’ by carrying out her duties intoxicated.

She denied the actions, which took place on September 12, 2022, throughout an investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council.

Those behind the probe suspected she may have continued to booze throughout her shift.

A report by the watchdog stated that Skinner’s behaviour was ‘serious’ and could have caused ‘fear and alarm’ to residents.

The document reads: “Social service workers must be trustworthy, reliable and dependable and must keep to their employer’s health and safety policies including those relating to substance misuse.

“You attended work under the influence of alcohol and/or consumed alcohol during your shift. You have carried out your duties whilst intoxicated and, therefore, your cognitive function has been impaired.

“This would have affected your capability and judgement and therefore the level of care you were able to provide to residents.

“Social service workers must recognise and use responsibly the power and authority they have when working with people using services.

“They must not put themselves or others at unnecessary risk and must not behave while inside or outside of work in a way which would bring their suitability to work in social services into question.

“Social service workers must meet relevant standards of practice and work in a lawful, safe and effective way.

“Although there is no indication that your actions caused harm, by providing care whilst your capabilities were impaired, you placed yourself, residents and colleagues at risk of harm.

“Attending at your place of work under the influence of alcohol and/or consuming alcohol at work is serious behaviour and is likely to cause fear and alarm to residents.

“Your behaviour raises serious concerns about your values and is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.

“You have denied your actions, demonstrated no insight and have failed to engage with the SSSC investigation.