East Lothian coastal road to remain closed for days

An East Lothian road is expected to remain closed for days after a burst water pipe caused extensive damage to the road surface at the weekend.

Drivers heading to Belhaven at the weekend found the main road which leads to East Link Family Park and the village of West Barns closed at Thistly Cross Roundabout.

East Lothian Council said Scottish Water had fixed the burst water pipe but the damage to the road was so extensive it would remain closed until at least Thursday.

Belhaven Road in East Lothain will remain closed after a water pipe burst | Google Maps

A council spokesperson said: “Scottish Water attended the site and made the necessary repairs to the burst pipe. However, due to the damage to the carriageway, extensive reinstatement and resurfacing will be required.

“This work is being carried out by Scottish Water. It is scheduled to begin tomorrow and is expected to be finished by Thursday although this may be subject to change.

“The closure at Belhaven Road will remain in place until the works are completed.”

East Links Family Park, which had to close on Sunday after the road to their popular site was shut down urged visitors this week to head to their entrance via Dunbar and ‘ignore’ a road closed sign 25 metres east of the junction.

In a message on Facebook the park operators said: “If coming on the A1 from the Haddington drive past our signed roundabout and instead enter Dunbar at the Spott Roundabout at ASDA then head into the town centre.

“Drive through Dunbar, drive through West Barns, there is a road closed side 25 metres before our junction but you can go around this and enter our junction which remains open.”