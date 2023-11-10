Water-logged vehicle was spotted in the water at East Lothian beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Locals were left scratching their heads in bemusement after spotting a car submerged in water on an East Lothian beach.

A black Audi was pictured stranded at North Berwick’s West Beach on Friday morning as the local coastguard rescue team worked to remove it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not known how the vehicle ended up stranded at sea, but the North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team said on social media no people were in danger as result of the bizarre incident.

A black Audi car was spotted submerged in water on an East Lothian beach. Photo: North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team Facebook

A spokesperson for NBCRT posted on Facebook: “For awareness there is currently a vehicle stranded on the slipway at North Berwick West Beach.