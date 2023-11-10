East Lothian coastguard called to rescue Audi car spotted submerged in sea at popular beach
Locals were left scratching their heads in bemusement after spotting a car submerged in water on an East Lothian beach.
A black Audi was pictured stranded at North Berwick’s West Beach on Friday morning as the local coastguard rescue team worked to remove it.
It is not known how the vehicle ended up stranded at sea, but the North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team said on social media no people were in danger as result of the bizarre incident.
A spokesperson for NBCRT posted on Facebook: “For awareness there is currently a vehicle stranded on the slipway at North Berwick West Beach.
“Relevant services are aware and arrangements are under way to have this recovered. No persons are in danger.”