East Lothian coastguard called to rescue Audi car spotted submerged in sea at popular beach

Water-logged vehicle was spotted in the water at East Lothian beauty spot
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Nov 2023, 15:48 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 15:48 GMT
Locals were left scratching their heads in bemusement after spotting a car submerged in water on an East Lothian beach.

A black Audi was pictured stranded at North Berwick’s West Beach on Friday morning as the local coastguard rescue team worked to remove it.

It is not known how the vehicle ended up stranded at sea, but the North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team said on social media no people were in danger as result of the bizarre incident.

A black Audi car was spotted submerged in water on an East Lothian beach. Photo: North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team FacebookA black Audi car was spotted submerged in water on an East Lothian beach. Photo: North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team Facebook
A black Audi car was spotted submerged in water on an East Lothian beach. Photo: North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team Facebook

A spokesperson for NBCRT posted on Facebook: “For awareness there is currently a vehicle stranded on the slipway at North Berwick West Beach.

“Relevant services are aware and arrangements are under way to have this recovered. No persons are in danger.”

