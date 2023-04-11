Officers were alerted to the collision, which occurred outside Haddington West Parish Church on Court Street, East Lothian , shortly after 1pm on Sunday, April 9. An 84-year-old woman was struck by a car during the incident. Emergency services arrived and the pedestrian was transported to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment. Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm on Sunday, 9 April, 2023, we received a report of a crash involving an 84-year-old female pedestrian and a car outside Haddington West Parish Church on Court Street, Haddington. The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, this includes motorists who may have dash cam footage to call 101, quoting 1631 of 9 April, 2023.”