East Lothian crash: Elderly woman rushed to Edinburgh hospital after being struck by car in Haddington

Police investigate after pedestrian hit by car in East Lothian.

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST

An elderly pedestrian was hospitalised after a crash in Haddington.

Officers were alerted to the collision, which occurred outside Haddington West Parish Church on Court Street, East Lothian, shortly after 1pm on Sunday, April 9. An 84-year-old woman was struck by a car during the incident. Emergency services arrived and the pedestrian was transported to hospital in Edinburgh for treatment. Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm on Sunday, 9 April, 2023, we received a report of a crash involving an 84-year-old female pedestrian and a car outside Haddington West Parish Church on Court Street, Haddington. The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing. Officers would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident, this includes motorists who may have dash cam footage to call 101, quoting 1631 of 9 April, 2023.”

Elderly woman taken to hospital in Edinburgh after being struck by car outside church on Court Street in Haddington, East Lothian.Elderly woman taken to hospital in Edinburgh after being struck by car outside church on Court Street in Haddington, East Lothian.
