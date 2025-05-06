Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after a policeman was injured in a crash in a busy high street.

The crash happened in Haddington, East Lothian, just before 4pm today, Tuesday, May 6.

The High Street was closed after the incident, leading to traffic delays in the town.

Haddington High Street after the incident in which a policeman was hit by a car | TSPL

Police later issued a statement saying a man had been arrested.

It said: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences after a crash involving a vehicle and a police officer in Haddington.

“The incident happened around 3.55pm on Tuesday, 6 May, 2025 on High Street. The male police officer was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“The road is closed to allow investigations to be carried out and local diversions are still in place. Enquiries are ongoing.”