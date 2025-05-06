East Lothian crash: Man arrested after policeman taken to hospital following incident in Haddington High Street
The crash happened in Haddington, East Lothian, just before 4pm today, Tuesday, May 6.
The High Street was closed after the incident, leading to traffic delays in the town.
Police later issued a statement saying a man had been arrested.
It said: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences after a crash involving a vehicle and a police officer in Haddington.
“The incident happened around 3.55pm on Tuesday, 6 May, 2025 on High Street. The male police officer was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“The road is closed to allow investigations to be carried out and local diversions are still in place. Enquiries are ongoing.”