A woman has been taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a lorry in East Lothian . Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash, which took place on the A198 Overbridge at the Bankton junction in Tranent , shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday, March 16. Emergency services attended, and a woman, who was in the car, was taken to hospital, police said. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Officers are now carrying out enquiries to determine what caused the collision. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40 pm on Thursday, 16 March 2023, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash, involving a car and a lorry on the A198 Overbridge at the Bankton junction, Tranent. One woman, from the car, has been taken to hospital. No details on any injury. The driver of the lorry was not injured. Enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.”