East Lothian crash: Woman taken to hospital after lorry and car collide on A198 bridge over A1 at Tranent

Emergency services descend on East Lothian road after serious crash

By Anna Bryan
Published 17th Mar 2023, 09:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 09:50 GMT

A woman has been taken to hospital after a collision between a car and a lorry in East Lothian. Police were alerted to the two-vehicle crash, which took place on the A198 Overbridge at the Bankton junction in Tranent, shortly after 1.30pm on Thursday, March 16. Emergency services attended, and a woman, who was in the car, was taken to hospital, police said. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Officers are now carrying out enquiries to determine what caused the collision. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40 pm on Thursday, 16 March 2023, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash, involving a car and a lorry on the A198 Overbridge at the Bankton junction, Tranent. One woman, from the car, has been taken to hospital. No details on any injury. The driver of the lorry was not injured. Enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing.”

A woman was taken to hospital after a crash on the A198 bridge over the A1 in Tranent, East Lothian.
