A young woman has been seriously injured in a car crash in East Lothian.

It happened on Ormiston Road, Tranent, at the junction with the B6355 shortly after 7.45pm on Saturday, June 15.

The accident happened on Ormiston Road, Tranent, at the junction with the B6355. Picture: Google | Google

The collision involved a grey Lexus RX350 and a red Kia Sportage. The 28-year-old female driver of the Kia was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment for a serious injury.

The 68-year-old female driver and 87-year-old male passenger of the Lexus were also taken to the Infirmary.

The road was closed to allow for collision investigation to take place. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Road Policing Sergeant Allan Russell said: “Our investigation into this collision is ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information to get in touch. We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle before the collision occurred. If anyone has any dashcam footage from the area, please let us know.