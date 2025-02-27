Police in East Lothian have launched an investigation after two men were allegedly seen illegally hunting hares with a dog in Elphinstone.

At around 11am on February 24, two men were seen to actively allow their dog to pursue several hares on a cropped field. The suspects were last seen walking along a public footpath leading to Pearlstane Steading.

The suspects were last seen walking along a public footpath leading to Pearlstane Steading in East Lothian | Google Maps

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the hare coursing incident that causes ‘causes unnecessary suffering’.

The Lothian and Scottish Borders Wildlife Crime coordinator PC Ali Whitby said: “Hare coursing is illegal and causes unnecessary suffering to local Wildlife and the dogs involved. I am appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything in relation to this. The suspects may have had access to a vehicle parked near to where they were last seen.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0989 of February 24 or email [email protected].