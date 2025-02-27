East Lothian crime: Investigation launched after men hunt hares using dogs near Elphinstone
At around 11am on February 24, two men were seen to actively allow their dog to pursue several hares on a cropped field. The suspects were last seen walking along a public footpath leading to Pearlstane Steading.
Police are now appealing for witnesses following the hare coursing incident that causes ‘causes unnecessary suffering’.
The Lothian and Scottish Borders Wildlife Crime coordinator PC Ali Whitby said: “Hare coursing is illegal and causes unnecessary suffering to local Wildlife and the dogs involved. I am appealing for witnesses who may have seen anything in relation to this. The suspects may have had access to a vehicle parked near to where they were last seen.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0989 of February 24 or email [email protected].