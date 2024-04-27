East Lothian crime: Man, 37, in court over series of alleged housebreakings and thefts
The 37-year-old appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court from custody on Friday.
A man has appeared in court after a series of alleged housebreakings and thefts in two East Lothian towns.
He had been charged in relation to alleged housebreakings at the Jade Garden and Preston Bay Takeaway in Prestonpans.
Police also charged him with two alleged thefts from DayToday on Musselburgh’s North High Street.
He was remanded in custody following the court appearance.
