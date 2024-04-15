Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with alleged road traffic offences in Musselburgh amid a police crackdown on illegal motorbikes.

The 29-year-old also had a motorcycle seized by officers in a ‘day of action’ across East Lothian.

The force took to the region’s streets on Sunday, April 8 having received reports of ‘dangerous’ and ‘anti-social’ behaviour involving off-road motorbikes.

A motorbike was seized in a crackdown by East Lothian police

High-visibility patrols were carried out by uniformed officers who searched for illegal quad and other off-road bikes.