East Lothian crime: Man charged with alleged road traffic offences in Musselburgh amid motorbike crackdown
A man has been charged with alleged road traffic offences in Musselburgh amid a police crackdown on illegal motorbikes.
The 29-year-old also had a motorcycle seized by officers in a ‘day of action’ across East Lothian.
The force took to the region’s streets on Sunday, April 8 having received reports of ‘dangerous’ and ‘anti-social’ behaviour involving off-road motorbikes.
High-visibility patrols were carried out by uniformed officers who searched for illegal quad and other off-road bikes.
The man was charged with ‘multiple’ offences and it is unclear when he will appear in court.
