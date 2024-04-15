East Lothian crime: Man charged with alleged road traffic offences in Musselburgh amid motorbike crackdown

Officers seized a motorbike in a ‘day of action’.
By Jamie Saunderson
Published 15th Apr 2024, 13:38 BST
A man has been charged with alleged road traffic offences in Musselburgh amid a police crackdown on illegal motorbikes.

The 29-year-old also had a motorcycle seized by officers in a ‘day of action’ across East Lothian.

The force took to the region’s streets on Sunday, April 8 having received reports of ‘dangerous’ and ‘anti-social’ behaviour involving off-road motorbikes.

A motorbike was seized in a crackdown by East Lothian policeA motorbike was seized in a crackdown by East Lothian police
High-visibility patrols were carried out by uniformed officers who searched for illegal quad and other off-road bikes.

The man was charged with ‘multiple’ offences and it is unclear when he will appear in court.

Related topics:CrimeEast LothianMusselburgh

