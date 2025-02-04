A mother-of-six is living in fear after her car was torched in a night time attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosanna Duncan was woken by a neighbour banging on her front door to alert her to the vehicle blaze outside her home in Tranent, East Lothian, at around 2.30am on January 30.

Rosanna, 35, is now terrified her family home will be targeted next after a man carrying a green petrol can was seen running from the scene of the fire.

Rosanna Duncan's car was set on fire during the night | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car, which Rosanna used to ferry her children including her disabled son to and from school, was completely destroyed in the incident along with a neighbour’s car that was parked nearby.

Police have now launched an investigation after a man dressed in black was seen fleeing the area at the time of the blaze.

Rosanna posted images of the car blaze on social media and praised her neighbour for his quick thinking in raising the alarm.

The car was destroyed in the blaze | supplied

She said: “What a night, most scariest thing ever. I’m fuming. Woke up about 2.30am with my neighbour banging my door as somebody setting fire to my car - hope you’re happy with yourself. Not just mine but another car along with it and nearly my neighbour’s house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it wasn’t for them it would be so much worse than it was. Smashing my window and pouring petrol in - how amazing are you? You were seen when you run off with your green petrol can - don’t worry you will be on CCTV.

“[I’ve] lost everything, my purse was in with all my cards money the lot. I’m fuming I just hope there (sic) caught. [I’m] scared to even be at home in case it happens to my house.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed they were alerted to the fire at around 2.30am and two appliances attended the scene. No casualties were reported and the crews left after making the area safe.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10am on Thursday January 30 we were called to a report of two cars set on fire at Meetinghouse Drive, Tranent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident number 0325 of January 30, 2025.”

Locals have also taken to social media to condemn the “shocking” attack. Nicole Thomson posted: “I’m so glad you are okay, absolute scum hope they get caught and jailed. This could have went so much worse.”

Kendall Wendy said: “No way, this is disgusting someone doing this to your and ur family. Can’t imagine what your all going through right now but I really hope you and the kids are okay.”

And Monica Brown added: “Wow that’s shocking - hope they get caught on the CCTV.”