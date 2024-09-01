Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pregnant woman has been rushed to hospital after an alleged assault by two schoolboys.

The woman was attacked by “two high school students” as she waited for a bus in the High Street in Tranent, East Lothian, at around 6.20pm on Friday.

The teenagers are said to have pushed the pregnant woman leaving her injured before running off. The victim was subsequently taken to hospital by her husband the following afternoon after suffering from “bleeding and severe and unbearable pain”.

The attack took place in the High Street, Tranent | Google

Police have now launched a hunt for the two attackers and the woman’s husband has taken took to a social media community page in a bid to find witnesses.

He posted: “Two high school students wearing black uniform (wearing shorts and the other one is wearing a trouser) pushed my pregnant wife while in the bus stop around 6:20 pm at the high street waiting for the bus.

“She even offered [them] a seat and she was nice to them but they were so rude. My wife got hurt, she was angry and told them she was pregnant. They said sorry and ran away. Are there any CCTV in that area?”

On Saturday afternoon the man added: “Just an update regarding my post last night, my wife is bleeding now and she is in severe and unbearable pain. We are waiting for the ambulance service. This is a call for justice.”

The man later said his wife has been kept in hospital for treatment and she is currently waiting on an ultra sound.

Hundreds of locals have also taken to social media to express their shock and disgust at the unprovoked attack on the woman. One woman said: “Poor, poor woman. I hope they find out who was responsible and they chuck the book at them.”

A second posted: “Fingers crossed that all goes well for your wife and baby. Absolutely shocking behaviour.” And a third added: “Can't believe I’m reading this. I hope your wife and baby are ok.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of an assault on High Street, Tranent, which happened on Friday, August 30. Enquiries are ongoing.”