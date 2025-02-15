Three teenagers have been arrested over a robbery in East Lothian.

Police sad the incident happened in Tranent at around 9.45pm on Friday, February 14, near the junction of Coal Neuk and Bridge Street.

A car was stolen during the incident and the vehicle has since been recovered.

The incident happened near the junction of Coal Neuk with Bridge Street. Picture: Google. | Google

Police Scotland said: “Three males, aged 18, 15 and 14, have been arrested and charged with various offences. Reports will be sent to the relevant authorities.

“Further enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3729 of February 14, or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”