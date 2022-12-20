East Lothian news: Bomb squad called out to Gullane Bents after unexploded ordinance discovered on beach
Police closed off a beach in East Lothian, after a member of the public found an unexploded ordnance.The dangerous item was found in Gullane Bents at around 11am on Sunday morning. Police blocked off the area and an Explosive Ordance Disposal (EOD) team was called. The squad attended and carried out a controlled explosion.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We received a report of an unexploded ordnance having been found in Gullane Bents, Marine Terrace, Gullane, around 11.05am on Sunday, December 18.
“EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) attended and carried out a controlled explosion.”