Shocking photos have shown the extent of a massive blaze which broke out just off the A1 in East Lothian.

Fire crews were alerted to the hay bale fire in a field at Spott Road, Dunbar, shortly after 8.30pm on Monday, May 8. Four appliances were sent to the scene and drivers on the A1 were warned, as the blaze was burning close to the road. The fire has now been extinguished, but crews are still at the scene preventing further spread of fire and police have launched an investigation into its cause.

One local, Jaimie Currie, captured a video of the massive blaze on his drone, after spotting the smoke from the other side of Dunbar. The footage shows huge flames and smoke billowing from a large stack of hay bales.

East Lothian local Jaimie Currie captured this image of the blazing hay bale fire in Dunbar. (Photo credit: @jaimieboy on Instagram)

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 20:40pm on Monday 8 May to reports of bales of hay being alight at Spott Road, Dunbar. Operations Control immediately mobilised four appliances and specialist equipment to the scene. Two appliances and crews remain on scene to work alongside the farmer to prevent further spread of fire. No casualties have been reported”.