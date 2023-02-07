A major rescue operation was launched to save the woman, but she died at the scene. Officers were alerted to a woman in the water near the Longniddry area, in East Lothian, shortly after 11pm on Monday, February 6. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and a coastguard helicopter was also sent out as part of the search.

Rescue workers recovered the body of a woman, 73, from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman in the Longniddry area around 11.15pm. The body of the 73-year-old was sadly recovered from the Firth of Forth following a search by police and coastguard. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”