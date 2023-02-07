News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian news: Woman dies after being pulled from Firth of Forth by police and coastguard near Longniddry

An elderly woman has died after she was pulled from the Firth of Forth.

By Anna Bryan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 11:21am

A major rescue operation was launched to save the woman, but she died at the scene. Officers were alerted to a woman in the water near the Longniddry area, in East Lothian, shortly after 11pm on Monday, February 6. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and a coastguard helicopter was also sent out as part of the search.

Rescue workers recovered the body of a woman, 73, from the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman in the Longniddry area around 11.15pm. The body of the 73-year-old was sadly recovered from the Firth of Forth following a search by police and coastguard. She was pronounced dead at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

