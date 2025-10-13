East Lothian parade organisers warned over flying union flags after Musselburgh town centre event at weekend
East Lothian Council said concerned residents of the county’s biggest town contacted them after spotting the flags flying along the High Street on Saturday, however they had already been removed before workers arrived on the scene.
The flags were later identified as being put up as part of the annual William Buchanan Memorial Parade organised by Musselburgh True Defenders and were taken down after the event.
Video footage of the march through the town centre was later shared on Scottish Bands Facebook page with the flags seen in the background.
Concern over the reason for the flags being put up saw local councillors reacting with one taking to social media to urge people to find a more productive way of tackling issues concerning them such as poverty and inequality, while another issued a statement saying the appearance of the flag had left some residents ‘feeling less welcome’ in the town.
However the council said it had spoken to the parade organisers and made it clear they had not been given permission to put up the flags as part of their authorised parade.
A spokesperson said: “We’re aware that flags were attached to street lighting columns in Musselburgh over the weekend. Elected members in the ward reported correspondence from residents given the context for the flags’ installation was unclear.
“We have determined that these were installed by organisers of a parade through the town. These were not authorised and were removed before our staff could attend. We have contacted the organisers to confirm that this action was unauthorised and should not be repeated at any future events.
“It’s important that our streetscapes remain accessible spaces for all members our community, free from potential hazards. Items added to our street lighting columns can present safety issues which is why we do not allow them.”