More than 3000 people have signed a petition calling on East Lothian Council to scrap plans to introduce parking charges in Haddington.

Haddington is one of five towns in East Lothian which are part of the local authority’s parking management strategy with proposals to introduce on-street and off-street parking across the county.

However the plans have met opposition from residents and local businesses and in Haddington, a recent public meeting to discuss the plans saw people give councillors the red card over the project.

One of the biggest concerns in the town centre is the existence of a retail park on the outskirts of the town which provides free parking and that shoppers will go there if they have to pay in the town.

People attending a public meeting on parking charge proposals in Haddington gave the council the red card. | LDR

Now a petition with 3008 signatures has been lodged with the council calling for the Haddington plans to be scrapped.

It says: “We the undersigned call on East Lothian Council to scrap the proposed parking management proposals to have parking meters/charges in Haddington town centre.

“The attached signatories are happy with the current parking management. Any changes to the current system will have an economic impact on the unique small businesses.

“Currently there are no charges at Haddington Retail Park. By introducing them in the town centre, shoppers will be driven out.”

The council has been holding meetings as part of a public consultation with everyone given green and red cards to express their views with waves of red cards held up during the one in Haddington.

At the time, concerns were also raised about the plans to restrict free parking to just 30 minutes before beginning to charge, with claims it is difficult to get to a GP appointment and back within the half hour allowed or collect a prescription.

A report to the committee meeting later this week says of the 3008 signatures on the petition the majority which gave addresses were in Haddington although it says a ‘fair proportion’ did not provide full contact details adding that while “a number of signatories gave addresses from other parts of the UK, the vast majority had East Lothian postcodes.

Councillors will be asked to decide if the petition should be taken forward at Thursday’s meeting in Haddington.