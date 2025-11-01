East Lothian pub licence review dismissed over 'wrong forms'

A licence review into a pub where management suggested handing out lollipops to silence noisy customers has been dismissed after objectors allegedly filled in the wrong forms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Auld Hoose, in North Berwick, faced a review after a string of allegations about the behaviour of some of its clientele, including urinating, vomiting and swearing in the street in the early hours of the morning.

The pub, which is operated by Greene King and has been temporarily closed for refurbishment, faced accusations from neighbours of crowds of up to 50 people congregating outside after it closed and police said it had put the establishment on its monitoring list after receiving several calls from people in August.

The Auld Hoose, North Berwick, is temporarily closed for refurbishment | LDR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However at a meeting ht East Lothian Licensing Board today a lawyer for the pub claimed the review was flawed and could not go ahead as objectors had filled in the wrong forms.

Lynn Simpson, from TLT, also told the board it had not been made clear in papers supplied to the pub who had called for the review or which legislation they were alleged to have broken.

She said: “It is our position there is actually no formal review proposal before the board.”

Ms Simpson said the pub management had been sent copies of objections but on the wrong forms with none of them actually asking for a formal review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She urged the board to dismiss the review telling them: “It is not clear in all the papers we have been sent who has requested the review or the legal basis for it.

“The forms used by objectors are to submit an objection or representation against a new licence or a major variation they do not relate to a request for a review.

She added: “This is not an easily rectified administrative error to just use the wrong form. We are here to discuss a review and potential sanction of a business so it is serious.”

After a brief adjournment to discuss the motion by Ms Simpson the board defended its handling of the review process but conceded it may not have communicated properly with the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Board convenor Councillor Lachlan Bruce said “We believe we have met the requirements, acting correctly and fairly and according to the law.

“The board unanimously agreed to take forward this review on a petition and complaints we received but we need to review whether we have communicated this correctly and as such we will dismiss the review at present but we reserve the right to bring this back

Objectors who attended the meeting were encouraged by Councillor Bruce to talk to the pub representatives and council licensed standards officer afterwards to try and find a solution to their concerns.

Greene King said earlier this week the pub had been temporarily closed for refurbishment with a new management team due to start in the next two months.

Councillors Bruce told objectors that if issues were not resolved they would be able to resubmit a request for a formal review in the future.