Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A garage owner who tried to save it from demolition by changing its ‘industrial’ appearance with artificial plants and timber is appealing after planners insisted it would still have to be taken down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yanka Ivanova has appealed to Scottish Ministers after planners twice refused to grant retrospective planning permission for the garage, which was built at her home on Gardiners Crescent, Prestonpans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her first application was rejected by East Lothian Council because the garage was deemed too big and the galvanised steel used to create its exterior was too “industrial in character “.

The original "industrial" look of garage was changed by owners to try and win planning approval | East Lothian Council

In an attempt to win planning approval a second application was lodged after the outside of the building was ‘softened’ with timber and dark green paint and plants.

However planners once again said no, insisting it was still too big and issuing an enforcement notice demanding it is removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an appeal to Scottish Ministers, agents for Ms Ivanova, argue there are lots of outbuildings of varying size in the area and point to the additional work carried out to make the garage blend in more.

They say: “The client has gone to great lengths to reduce the impact of the outbuilding. Previously it was clad in galvanised metal and in order to soften the overall appearance and make the building more in keeping with its setting in the rear garden of a domestic property.

“Artificial ivy has been fixed to the mesh between the panels to help break the garage massing. Additional plants have been implemented on the south elevation to soften the overall appearance property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planners refused permission saying: “Due to its large size and scale the garage is not in keeping with the size, scale and finish of outbuildings in the rear gardens of other houses in the area.

“Instead, the garage building appears as an overbearing, intrusive and incongruous feature inappropriate to and out of keeping with its setting in the rear garden of a domestic property.”

The Scottish Government Reporter will make a decision on the appeal.