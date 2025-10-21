East Lothian residents asked for views on 10 per cent council tax hike next year

Residents in East Lothian are being asked for their views on a council tax rise of up to 10 per cent next year in a public consultation.

East Lothian Council has issued a questionnaire for people living in the county ahead of setting its budget in February to establish community priorities.

In the survey the local authority presents three options to increase council tax, with the lowest option being a rise of up to £3 a week or 10 per cent. The other options are to raise the tax up to £5 a week and the third more than £5 a week. A fourth option is to say no to any rise.

The council was the first in Scotland to confirm the double digit increase for this year’s budget after the Scottish Government removed a freeze on the tax.

At the time councillors approved a 10 per cent rise with an expected five per cent further increase this year.

The new consultation tells residents that 30p a week would be an average one per cent increase but does not include the five per cent average as an option for them to comment on.

A council spokesperson said that while the consultation asked if residents would support an increase in council tax “as long as it wasn’t more than £3 per week” it did not represent a fixed proposal to raise council tax by that amount.

They said: “It is designed to capture views on any increase up to that level. Residents are also able to provide additional comments through another question in the consultation if they wish to suggest specific alternatives or share their views in more detail.

“The council’s current financial plans are based on an assumed five per cent annual increase in council tax, which still leaves a significant budget gap to address.

“We are keen to understand whether residents would prefer to see this gap closed through further council tax increases, reductions in council services, or a combination of both. The consultation is an important way of gathering those views to help inform future decisions.”

The budget consultation is open to residents to take part in until November 12 here.