East Lothian residents lose 5-year battle to have speed limit reduced

Residents on a main road into East Lothian’s biggest town have lost a five year long battle to have the speed limit on it reduced to 20mph.

More than 50 people living on Ravensheugh Road, which lies at the south entrance to Musselburgh travelling from Prestonpans, signed a petition demanding the council overturn officers’ refusal to cut the 30mph speed limit on the road.

A meeting of the council’s petitions committee heard from principal petitioner John O’Donnell that it was the only residential street in the town, which had not been given 20 miles an hour status.

He said changes to speed on the surrounding roads meant there was a wide array of different restrictions for drivers..

And he described the situation as frustrating for people living in Levenhall, on the road, claiming the speed meant they had seconds to safely cross it at times.

Residents living on Ravensheugh Road, Levenhall, Musselburgh, want the speed limit reduced | Google Maps

He told the meeting: “We are the only place in Musselburgh with a residential status that does not have 20 mile an hour limits. There are inconsistencies and I do not know how the council can justify it.

“If you are trying to cross the road to the shop and there is a car travelling at 30mph you have approximately four seconds to cross that road so the car is almost on you. It is very dangerous.”

The council’s roads manager Alan Stubbs acknowledged the disappointment and frustration felt by Levenhall residents over the decision not to cut the speed on their street.

He said there had been discussions dating back five years over the issue with residents lodging a complaint over an initial ruling against the speed reduction and then taking their case to the ombudsman but, he said, all processes back officers’ decision.

He said the road did not meet the policy criteria set by the council for a reduction although he said it would be reviewed again the the future.

Mr Stubbs told the meeting: “The speed on the roads is a concern for local communities and often generates a lot of debate. We understand the disappointment of Levenhall residents and tenants association that we are not recommending the speed limit be reduced at this time on Ravensheugh Road.”

Mr Stubbs said new speed limits introduced in surrounding streets meant it would be confusing for drivers to also reduce Ravensheugh Road from 30mph to 20mph at the current time and said the layout of the road also affected their decision.

He said: “It is a very wide road with its narrowest being nine metres and its widest going up to 12 metres with very good forward visibility. It doesn’t have loads of frontages and there has been a limited number of accidents recorded along that road with the number since 2013 being two.

“Ultimately it doesn’t comply with our speed policy and a balance has to be struck between the needs of a community and the needs of other users.”

Councillor Norman Hampshire told Mr O’Donnell he sympathised with him saying: “I would like to see the road at 20 miles an hour but if the professionals say it is not right it is difficult for us to do it.”

The committee unanimously rejected the petition calling for the speed reduction.