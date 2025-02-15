A road in East Lothian has been closed following reports of a gas leak.

The B1377 has been shut near Spittal, between the Longniddry and Ballencrieff roundabouts, sine around 1pm today, Saturday February 15. And police put out a message on social media asking people to avoid the area.

No details were available on exactly where the gas leak was.

The road has been closed since around 1pm | supplied

A police car was positioned across the entrance to the road with a sign saying the road was closed.

The road is not expected to reopen for some time, while investigations are carried out.

Bus company Prentice of Haddington posted a notice on social media about the diversion of their No 111 bus.

“Due to the closure of the B1377 near Longniddry, Service 111 will divert via the A1 between Meadowmill Roundabout and Haddington and will not be able to serve Longniddry until further notice. Our apologies for any inconvenience.”