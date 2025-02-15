East Lothian roads: Report of gas leak closes B1377 near Longniddry
The B1377 has been shut near Spittal, between the Longniddry and Ballencrieff roundabouts, sine around 1pm today, Saturday February 15. And police put out a message on social media asking people to avoid the area.
No details were available on exactly where the gas leak was.
A police car was positioned across the entrance to the road with a sign saying the road was closed.
The road is not expected to reopen for some time, while investigations are carried out.
Bus company Prentice of Haddington posted a notice on social media about the diversion of their No 111 bus.
