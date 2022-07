Officers received reports of the collision on High Street in Haddington at around 1.05pm on Tuesday, July 12.

The road was not closed, but there were major delays while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "No-one was injured and enquiries are ongoing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.