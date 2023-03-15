A residential street in Edinburgh is blocked following a collision. The crash took place on East Trinity Road at around 9.30am on Wednesday, March 15. According to Edinburgh Travel News, the road has been shut.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area. In a service alert to customers, Lothian Buses wrote: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Clark Road, Lomond Road, Lennox Row, Stirling Road or East Trinity Road and are instead terminating at Goldenacre until further notice.”

It is currently unknown whether anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.