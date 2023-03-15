News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
-15 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
2 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
3 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

East Trinity Road crash: Edinburgh road closed and buses diverted after crash

Drivers told to avoid Edinburgh road after crash

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT

A residential street in Edinburgh is blocked following a collision. The crash took place on East Trinity Road at around 9.30am on Wednesday, March 15. According to Edinburgh Travel News, the road has been shut.

Traffic is being diverted away from the area. In a service alert to customers, Lothian Buses wrote: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve Clark Road, Lomond Road, Lennox Row, Stirling Road or East Trinity Road and are instead terminating at Goldenacre until further notice.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is currently unknown whether anyone was injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

East Trinity Road in Edinburgh is closed following a crash.
East Trinity Road in Edinburgh is closed following a crash.
East Trinity Road in Edinburgh is closed following a crash.