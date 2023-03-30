Easter 2023 Edinburgh: Supermarket opening and closing times for major stores - including Tesco, Aldi & more
Easter is almost upon us and families across Edinburgh are ready to scavenge the remaining eggs from the shelves. Whether you’ve already mapped out your easter egg hunt, or feel you might be in need of a last minute dash to the shop, supermarket opening times will be of importance.
To get ahead of other shoppers, it’s vital you know supermarket schedules for Easter. Most stores will remain open across the holiday, however some close to allow dedicated workers quality time off to spend with family and friends. Most will still be open at certain times but with reduced hours.
So will you be caught napping this year as the last eggs are swiped from the shelves? Listed below are the opening hours for the largest UK supermarket chains over the Easter period.
Easter 2023 Edinburgh opening hours
Tesco
- Good Friday: 6am-10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 8am-10pm.
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Tesco website.
Lidl
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 8am - 9pm.
- Easter Monday: 8am-10pm.
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Lidl website.
Morrisons
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 7am - 11pm.
- Easter Monday: 7am-8pm.
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Morrisons website.
Co-op
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Monday: 7am-10pm.
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Co-operative website.
Aldi
- Good Friday: 8am - 10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 8am - 10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 9am -8pm.
- Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Aldi website.
Asda
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 8am-10pm.
- Easter Monday: 7am-10pm.
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Asda website.
Sainsbury’s
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Sunday: 7am-10pm.
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Sainsbury’s website.
Waitrose
- Good Friday: 8am-8pm.
- Easter Saturday: 8am-9pm.
- Easter Sunday: Closed.
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm.
Different branches may have different opening times, check your local stores hours by visiting the Waitrose website.