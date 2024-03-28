Easter egg boost for Edinburgh charity

Generous members at the Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Edinburgh Newcraighall have donated more than 200 Easter eggs to brighten the lives of local children.
By Caroline WalkerContributor
Published 28th Mar 2024, 12:48 GMT
The Yard received the welcome gifts, with the health club offering a complimentary guest day pass for anyone bringing a chocolate treat.

The Yard is a Scottish charity supporting disabled children and young people aged 0-25 through adventure play. Since 1986, it has been offering creative and inclusive play experiences in a well-supported environment, alongside wraparound support for the whole family.

Lee Smith, general manager at the Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Newcraighall said: “Thanks to all our members for this fantastic response.

“To be able to donate so many Easter eggs to The Yard was fantastic and I hope the chocolate brings a smile to some local youngsters.”

