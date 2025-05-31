Edinburgh accident: 7-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit by car
A seven year old boy has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a car in Edinburgh.
The accident happened on Ferry Road at around 6.35pm on Friday. The boy was taken to Edinburgh’s Sick Kids Hospital for treatment.
His injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
The road was closed following the accident.
A Police Scotland post on social media said: “We were made aware of a collision involving a car and a seven-year-old male pedestrian which happened on Ferry Road in Edinburgh shortly after 6.35pm on Friday, 30 May, 2025.
“The boy has been taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”
