Edinburgh acid attack victim ‘thought she was going to die’

An Edinburgh mum who was the victim of an acid attack thought was going to die while her face was melting away.

Teresa McCann has been scarred for life after an orange substance was launched on her doorstep on Captains Road.

Police outside Teresa McCann's home in Captain's Road where she was the victim of an acid attack. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The 37-year-old has lost part of her ear and will require surgery following the attack at her home at around 8.40pm on Friday.

“My face was literally melting - the pain was indescribable,” she told STV News.

“I really did think I was going to die. There’s no motive as to why someone has done this.”

The mum, who is still being treated in hospital, broke down in tears as she recalled the horrific assault.

Ms McCann was putting her children to bed when she heard a knock at the door, only to be attacked by a man wearing a balaclava.

She said she thought she was going to be killed during the incident.

Ms McCann said: “A man was stood with a balaclava and he just flung a bottle of orange substance into my face.

“By that time, I was completely just melting, I couldn’t see anything, my hair was melting.

“No words describe how I’m feeling. Never in my life did i think something like this would happen to me.

“It’s like a nightmare. It’s unbelievable this has happened to someone so innocent who hasn’t done any harm to anyone in their life.

“For someone to come to your door and be so heartless and fling something like that into your face not knowing if they are going to kill you, blind you, even worse.

“I feel terrible. What has this human being done to me?”

Following the harrowing ordeal, Ms McCann rushed to the shower while her partner called for emergency services.

It is believed her partner was the intended target of the attack.

Ms McCann says she will be emotionally scarred by reliving the moment she had acid chucked in her face.

“I knew straight away - I knew something wasn’t right,” she said.

“I was confused. At that time I didn’t know what was happening.

“I managed to get into the shower and wash most of it life - but obviously not because i’v lost half of my ear, i’m going to get skin graft on my neck and i’ll be scarred for life.

“Even if i don’t get scarred for life, i’ll always be scarred for life in the brain as i’ll always get flashbacks to what that man’s done.”

The attacker described as a man in his early twenties, 5ft 11ins tall with a slim build earing dark coloured matching tracksuit, grey hooded top pulled up, item covering face, dark gloves, dark trainers with light reflective sections.

Ms Mcann added: “He didn’t speak. He just did it the cowardly way - flung substance in my face and ran off.”

Police are still investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to contact them urgently.

Detective Inspector Stevie Rosie said: “We are still working to establish the motive surrounding this attack.

“However, we believe this to be a targeted attack. Police are supporting the victim, who has sustained some very serious injuries to her face and neck.

“Anyone who recognises him, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident 4125 of the 9th November.

Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

