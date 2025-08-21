Housebuilder Cruden has been granted planning permission to redevelop the former St John Vianney’s Roman Catholic Church site in Edinburgh.

The plans will transform the vacant, deteriorating 1950s building at 40 Fernieside Gardens into an affordable housing development, delivering 35 much-needed new homes in Edinburgh.

The new development, in the south of the city, will comprise two flatted blocks of three to four storeys, offering a mix of 17 one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom and 7 three-bedroom homes.

Located close to schools, shops, parks, healthcare facilities and public transport links, the new development at Fernieside Gardens will provide residents with “convenient access to essential services while promoting sustainable, low-carbon living”, according to Cruden.

A CGI artist's impression photo of the planned new homes at the site of a former catholic church in the south of Edinburgh. | Cruden

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes, said: “It is fantastic to have secured planning permission for Fernieside Gardens, which will deliver high-quality, affordable homes in a location that’s already rich in amenities and community spirit.

“This development breathes new life into a redundant, brownfield site by placing sustainable communities and green infrastructure at its heart. It’s another example of how thoughtful design can support Edinburgh’s net-zero ambitions while meeting the critical need for affordable housing.”

The former St John Vianneys RC Church at 40 Fernieside Gardens. | Google Maps

Seventy per cent of the site will be open landscaped space, with almost half, 44 per cent, dedicated to green space, including central communal gardens, rain gardens, and green buffers to “boost biodiversity and support sustainable drainage”.

The plans include zero-emission heating, photovoltaic solar panels and high levels of insulation. The car parking provision includes EV charging points, accessible spaces, and ample cycle storage. Work at Fernieside Gardens is expected to begin later this year.