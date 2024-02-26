Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Airbnb owners in Edinburgh may have to pay for bin collections after complaints about the volume of waste from short-term let properties.

Council chiefs are looking at whether they can impose charges on landlords who let out whole houses as Airbnb-style accommodation. Most businesses have to pay to get their waste collected by a commercial contractor, but Airbnbs typically use residential bins.

As long ago as 2019, the council blamed a 13 per cent rise in complaints about bins overflowing with rubbish on the increase in of short-term let properties.

Edinburgh Airbnb owners may have to pay for waste collections. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

Transport and environment convener Scott Arthur said: "Following feedback from residents, council officers are currently looking at whether or not short-term let businesses can be charged for waste collections from their properties.

"This follows similar moves elsewhere in the UK, with one local authority even considering stopping the uplift of waste from short-term let businesses. As Edinburgh’s vibrant short-term let sector transitions into a robustly regulated and better managed operation, it’s important that we reflect on the past problems, and deal with any negative issues.

"Working with operators on waste management will be an opportunity to both increase recycling and improve street cleanliness - this benefits them and our capital."

