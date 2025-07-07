Edinburgh Airport has become the first airport in Scotland to scrap the 100ml liquid limit in hand luggage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rule, which saw passengers only allowed to travel with liquid containers of 100ml or less in their hand luggage, was introduced in 2006

However, the rule for airport security has now been lifted at Edinburgh Airport following the installation of top-of-the-range security x-ray technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are now able to keep liquids in their bags when going through security, and now those liquid containers can now be up to two litres each.

Edinburgh Airport, now part of the VINCI Airports network, is the first airport in Scotland to lift the rule.

Passengers queue at Edinburgh Airport

It comes after eight new X-ray machines were installed as part of a £24 million investment to transform the security process at Scotland’s busiest airport. Large electricals, such as tablets and laptops, can remain in bags, and liquids in containers up to two litres can now also be kept inside.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport said:“This is a big day for our passengers and the airport team – we are delighted to be able to lift this rule and really transform the whole security process, making it easier for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A whole generation of travellers have only known the 100ml rule to be the case, so it really is a momentous day as we become the first airport in Scotland to lift the rule since it was introduced in 2006.

“The change allows more flexibility for passengers to take liquids through security, all while maintaining and improving our high safety levels through the use of 3D technology. But it is important that passengers continue to check with the situation at their return airport as not all airports will be moving away from 100ml just yet.”

However, passengers are warned that the rule change is not a uniform position at airports across the UK and the rest of the world and passengers should check security rules at their return destination.